Soul, blues favourites fly in for Seagulls' New Years celebration

SEAGULLS Club will ring in the new year with a night of soulful blues.

Two of Australia's most enduring acts in their own fields, Lisa Hunt and Bondi Cigars, will hit the stage to send 2017 out in style.

The well-travelled Hunt has toured the world and performed with giants of the music industry, including Eric Clapton, James Brown, Joe Cocker and Australian favourites like Jimmy Barnes, Midnight Oil and Diesel.

ARIA nominees and staples of Australian blues, Bondi Cigars, have been together since 1989 and have appeared in festivals including The Melbourne International Music and Blues Festival, Great Southern Blues & Rockabilly Festival, Moomba Festival, Queenscliff Festival, the Byron Bay East Coast Festival, the Kangaroo Point Festival and the Broadbeach Blues Festival.

Bondi Cigars will ring in a free New Year's performance at Seagulls Club. Contributed

The blues favourites hit the stage from 7pm, before Hunt rings in 2018 from 10pm.

For more information visit seagullsclub.com.au, or visit Seagulls Club on Facebook.

New Years Eve at Seagulls

Where: Seagulls Club Lakeview Room

When: Sunday, December 31, from 7pm

Tickets: Free