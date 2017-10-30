News

Soul, blues favourites fly in for Seagulls' New Years celebration

Lisa Hunt rings in 2018 at Seagulls.
Lisa Hunt rings in 2018 at Seagulls. Contributed
Daniel McKenzie
by

SEAGULLS Club will ring in the new year with a night of soulful blues.

Two of Australia's most enduring acts in their own fields, Lisa Hunt and Bondi Cigars, will hit the stage to send 2017 out in style.

The well-travelled Hunt has toured the world and performed with giants of the music industry, including Eric Clapton, James Brown, Joe Cocker and Australian favourites like Jimmy Barnes, Midnight Oil and Diesel.

ARIA nominees and staples of Australian blues, Bondi Cigars, have been together since 1989 and have appeared in festivals including The Melbourne International Music and Blues Festival, Great Southern Blues & Rockabilly Festival, Moomba Festival, Queenscliff Festival, the Byron Bay East Coast Festival, the Kangaroo Point Festival and the Broadbeach Blues Festival.

Bondi Cigars will ring in a free New Year's performance at Seagulls Club.
Bondi Cigars will ring in a free New Year's performance at Seagulls Club. Contributed

The blues favourites hit the stage from 7pm, before Hunt rings in 2018 from 10pm.

For more information visit seagullsclub.com.au, or visit Seagulls Club on Facebook.

New Years Eve at Seagulls

Where: Seagulls Club Lakeview Room

When: Sunday, December 31, from 7pm

Tickets: Free

Topics:  bondi cigars entertainment lisa hunt music new years new years eve seagulls club tweed entertainment

Tweed Daily News
Chillingham Voices sound out in Mikado

Chillingham Voices sound out in Mikado

Strung together like beautiful jewels, the chilling sounds of traditional Japanese vocal tale, Mikado, is soon to come to Tweed.

Short-term holiday letting uncertainty in Tweed

According to Domain, the median house price in Tweed reached $565,000 over the March quarter, up 6.6% over the quarter and a significant 13.2% over the year to date.

The NSW Government's options paper closes tomorrow.

Baa-Baas to ignite Casuarina rugby rise

Former Western Force player Richard Arnold from Murwillumbah offloads during Barbarians training.

"To have them at our club was fantastic'

Tweed council fit for future with $11m surplus

FIT FOR FUTURE: The council's Michael Chorlton.

A successful audit for the 2016-17 financial statement.

Local Partners