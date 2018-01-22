South Murwillumbah servo gets green light

GREEN LIGHT: Tweed Shire Council rejected the proposed service station on the site of the old Round House Tavern, South Murwillumbah in 2016.

A NEW service station will be built in South Murwillumbah despite Tweed Shire Council rejecting the original development application.

After council unanimously voted against the proposal in November 2016, the applicant, MPR Properties, appealed the decision through the Land and Environment Court late last year and won.

The project will see the Round House Tavern be demolished to make way for a service station and ancillary signage at Hayes Lane, Alma St and Tweed Valley Way.

MPR Properties director Adam Smith told Tweed Daily News he believed the whole process was "an awful waste of time and money,” especially after council staff had originally recommended the DA be approved.

"We were disappointed that it had to go to appeals in order for the application to be approved,” he said. "We would have preferred if the councillors had followed the recommendation at the time.”

Mr Smith said now the project had approval, MPR Properties would be working to get the service station operational very soon. "We'll be looking at moving a long pretty quickly,” he said.

"There's a lot to do before construction starts but that work has commenced.”

Councillor Warren Polglase, who called on his colleagues to oppose the proposal in 2016, said he was surprised the court upheld the appeal after there was huge community backlash over the proposal.

"I've always believed that is the entrance into Murwillumbah and I am quite sure that a service station is an inappropriate development for that site,” he said.

"Sometimes I think the courts fail to understand that when there's a large body of people (in opposition), it's our responsibility to represent that body of people."