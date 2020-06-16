Southern Cross University researchers offer free skin checks

About one-third of of all Australians have had a skin cancer at some time in their lives. File image. Picture: Peter Derrett

SOUTHERN Cross University researchers are undertaking Australian-first research to determine the rates and types of skin cancers among surfers, SUPs and swimmers.

Free skin checks will be offered as part of the study to year-round surfers, swimmers and stand-up paddle boarders, in a joint initiative with John Flynn hospital.

Dr Mike Climstein from the university said a study from 2016 found the rate of melanomas was up to three times higher than the rest of the general population, but a more accurate snapshot leading to better treatment could be obtained through this research.

"We did the initial study but it was just a survey, and the problem with a survey is that it is limited by people's memory," he said.

"A number of participants reported skin cancer but they didn't remember what kind it was, be it Basal cell carcinoma, Squamous cell carcinoma or melanoma, which in theory underestimates the true prevalence of skin cancers.

"We've got an honours student and a number of specialists and surgeons that are involved in the initiative who said they'd be happy to support this and do the screenings."

The Gold Coast has among the highest rates of skin cancer capital in the world, according to the Cancer Council Queensland. Across Australia, about 1700 people are expected to die as a result of melanoma this year.

About one third of all Australian have had a skin cancer at some time in their lives.

Dr Climstein said the ­initiative will be open until October, and encouraged eligible candidates to contact the clinic.

"That the surgeons and specialists are doing this at no cost to participants is a huge help," he said.

"Because people will be participating in the research, it's free, which eliminates that as a barrier to getting people in.

"The bigger the numbers, the better the research."

Screening is open to anyone aged 18 and over who surfs, swims or stand-up paddle boards year-round.