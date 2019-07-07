Menu
The crash site near Leigh Creek Airport. Picture: Simon Cross
Southern Downs man killed in plane crash

Gerard Walsh
by
7th Jul 2019 12:38 PM
A 59-year-old pilot from the Southern Downs area has been killed in a plane crash near the Leigh Creek Airport in South Australia.

Peter Gesler from Donell Park, Greymare, was the pilot of the plane which crashed just before 6.30pm Saturday.

A 48-year-old woman from Wynnum in Queensland was also killed in the crash.

Leigh Creek Airport — about 539km north of Adelaide. Picture: Simon Cross
South Australian police received reports of a light plane crash about 4.5km north-northeast of the airport at 6.30pm.

"The Brumby 610 aircraft had left William Creek airport at about 4pm and crashed into scrubland on its approach to Leigh Creek airport," police said.

Mr Gesler is well-known and highly respected in campdraft and cutting circles and has competed in campdrafts at the Warwick Rodeo.

He and wife Debbie have enjoyed a lot of success with sire Seligman Spin who is one of the top-rated sires in Queensland.

Investigators from Major Crash were at Leigh Creek on Saturday and returned to the crash site at around 8.30am Sunday.

