GOOD IDEA: Young Nature Explorers from Pottsville learn all about the Tweed's seed library.
Life

Sowing the seeds of love with our young

2nd Oct 2018 12:17 PM

THE Explorers have been enjoying the visits from Kym, Cate and Collette from Richmond Tweed Regional Library.

They share stories and talk to the children about seeds, the plant life cycle and provide experiences where the children are able to see, touch and taste seeds and produce.

If you've ever gardened or planted anything, you know that seeds are awesome little miracles of nature.

What you might not know is that many of our libraries have awesome resources in their seed library. They play a big part in educating the public on local agriculture, bringing new plants into circulation, and promoting biodiversity.

Seed libraries are more or less exactly what they sound like: collections of local herb, vegetable, flower, and fruit seeds that people can "borrow” and then plant on their own.

The concept is simple and brilliant, you borrow seeds, grow in your garden for your use, allow some plants to mature and go to seed, dry seeds thoroughly and return seeds to library to be repackaged for other members to borrow. Each member can "borrow” up to five packets per family per visit.

The seed library began at the Murwillumbah Library where it has been very successful and is now available at our Tweed Heads and Kingscliff branches.

  • Nature Explorers is nature-based playgroup at Pottsville aimed to connect children and families with nature. Our playgroups are for children 0-3 years and held at various outdoor settings at Pottsville and Kingscliff. Email Nature Explorers co-ordinator Sofia Machado at info@natureexplorers.com.au
early childhood education nature explorers pottsville
