Space-age reaches the Tweed

GCB construction worked with Movie World prop makers to design the pod home on Duranbah Hill. Scott Powick

A SPACE-AGED looking pod home being developed on the top of Duranbah Hill is turning plenty of heads in the Tweed and it's easy to see why.

The specially designed luxury house at 3 Tweed Tce overlooks Point Danger and is estimated to cost a whopping $1.75million.

As the property nears completion, traffic near the home is grinding to a halt as interested passers-by stop to have a look and take photos.

GCB Constructions director Trent Clark has worked on the home for nearly three years and consulted with Movie World prop makers to come up with the home's 3D design, which was inspired by a concept found in Mexico.

"The client originally got the design from a Mexican architect and then brought it over here,” he said.

But the home owner's identity remains a mystery, with Mr Clark declining to provide any details.

"The home owner is very, very private,” he said.

Mr Clark said the home included one sleeping pod with three bedrooms and another living pod with a lounge room, kitchen and dining room.

An artist's impression of the finished product.

He said the home was "an expensive build” as half the building's glazing had to be imported from Germany while the other half was imported from London.

"They were the only places in the world that could do what we wanted - it's very unique and out there,” Mr Clark said.

Mr Clark said the inside of the home was "spectacular”, with one bedroom moulded in timber while the whole house was seamlessly blended together.

He said the shape of the home is "good for acoustics and natural airflow”.

"It's very high-end and a difficult construction, everything is seamless from the floors to the walls, it's all in one,” he said.

"The benchtops of the kitchen all flow from the floor and so on.”

He said the project had been a long one, with six months of planning and a further two and a half years of construction needed to have the home developed.

Mr Clark said feedback on the pod home had been relatively positive.

"A lot of people are very intrigued by it. Some people love it, some people don't, but generally people like it. It's something different.”

But the way the pods look at night might just be their niftiest feature.

Mr Clarke said the pods, which will sit on a bed of basalt rocks, would be fitted with LED lights.

"At night it will look like it's just floating and sitting in the air.”