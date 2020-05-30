Menu
The blast just a day before two NASA astronauts are due to be launched into space is a setback for SpaceX owner Elon Musk.
Watch the video of SpaceX prototype exploding during a test

by Ben Feuerherd
30th May 2020 12:51 PM

A SpaceX launch vehicle prototype burst into flames during a test at a Texas launch pad Friday afternoon - a day before the company hopes to send two NASA astronauts into space on another craft in Florida, according to reports and footage of the explosion.

The vehicle erupted soon after a trial known as a static fire test, which initially appeared successful, the New York Post reported.

Minutes after the attempt, the prototype burst into flames, video of the blast shows. It's unclear what caused the explosion.

The blast is a setback for SpaceX owner Elon Musk's starship project, which is designed to take humans to Mars.

The company earlier this week acquired FAA approval to fly the prototypes on short test runs, TechCrunch reported. It's now unclear if the test flights will move forward.

A SpaceX launch vehicle prototype burst into flames during a test at a Texas launch pad Friday afternoon.
SpaceX was scheduled to launch NASA spacemen Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken to the International Space Station from Florida's Kennedy Space Center Wednesday, but the launch was cancelled because of bad weather.

The flight - which would have marked the first time a private company sent humans to space - has been rescheduled for Saturday.

This article originally appeared on The New York Post and was reproduced with permission.

Originally published as SpaceX prototype explodes during test

People watched on in shock as the explosion took place.
