Stunning time-lapse of aurora australis

Still image from a time lapse of an aurora australis and bioluminescence seen from Goats Beach on October 25, 2019. Picture: Tim Grimsey

A DAZZLING light show presented itself for Tim Grimsey for four hours last week as he captured an aurora australis and bioluminescence from South Arm.

His time-lapse from last Friday shows both the southern lights and bioluminescence in Goats Beach. As overwhelming shades of blue, purple and yellow slowly spin above, a laser of bright blue shoots across the water.

Mr Grimsey said it was the first time he had captured a light show from both above and below.

"This was the first time I've also captured bioluminescence, that was a real treat," he said.

"I've been to Goats Beach and seen a bit of bioluminescence [before] but this was visible to the naked eye - just sparkle, sparkle, sparkle."

A screengrab from the time-lapse of the aurora australis and bioluminescence seen from Goats Beach. Image: Tim Grimsey

The marriage celebrant, who describes himself as an amateur photographer, had seen an aurora australis the night before, and said capturing the lights two nights in a row was something new for him.

"When you catch one you're just waiting for the next forecast to come around," he said.

"Going out again on Friday night and capturing one for a second night in a row was fantastic, and there were so many people down at South Arm.

"A lot of camaraderie and meeting new people and helping people out with camera settings."

His 80-second time-lapse spans 9pm to 1am.

"This show just kept on going," he said.

"It really gets powerful towards the end and that was from midnight until around 12.30am."