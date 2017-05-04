Spate of child approaches emerge in Tweed Heads

SEVERAL reports of child approaches have been reported in Tweed Heads, prompting police to appeal for public assistance.

Between 8am and 8.15am on Tuesday May 2, a 10-year-old boy was walking to his bus stop on Ourimbah Road, when he saw a man rummaging through council waste, with his car engine running, and the passenger door open, police said.

The man gestured to the boy to approach him but as the bus arrived, the man returned to his car and drove away.

Between 8am and 8.20am yesterday (May 3) an 11-year-old girl was walking along Ourimbah Road, when she saw a man going through the junk pile, with his car engine running, and the front passenger door open.

The man started walking beside her and as the bus arrived she ran to board it.

Police said shortly after, a 10-year-old boy was walking along Ourimbah Road, when he saw a man putting something in the passenger side of his car.

Both the passenger and driver's doors were open, with the engine running.

The man gestured to the boy to approach him, to which he declined, and walked away.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Local Area Command were notified and commenced inquiries.

As inquiries continue, police would like to speak to a man described as being aged in his 60s, of medium build, with a grey beard (two to three days growth), and grey curly, shoulder-length hair.

He was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, light yellow button up shirt, blue denim jeans with a brown belt.

Police have been told the man smelt of alcohol and cigarettes. He was possibly driving a black BMW sedan with partial registration number V**879 with a dent and scratch on the front passenger door.

Anyone who can assist police should call Crime Stoppers.

Meanwhile, police are encouraging parents to discuss the 'Safe People, Safe Places' messages with their children, including:

- Make sure your parents or another adult you know knows where you are at all times.

- Always walk straight home or to the place you are walking to. Walk near busier roads and streets, or use paths where there are lots of other people.

- Know where safe places are - a shop, service station, police station, library or school. If you are ever frightened, you should go to one of these places and ask them to call the police.

- Learn about safe adults you can look for and talk to if you need help - police officers, teachers at school, adults you know and trust.

- Don't talk to people you don't know and never get into a car with someone you don't know. If a car stops on the side of the road and you don't know the person inside, do not stop.

- If you are scared and can use a phone, call 000 and tell them you are scared.

- If someone tries to grab you, yell out, 'Go away, I don't know you'. This lets other people know you have been approached by someone you don't know.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

