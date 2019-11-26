Special needs dog desperate for home

Meet Daisy. She’s delightful, doe-eyed - and deaf. If you think she’d be the right fit for your home, here’s everything you need to know.

There are plenty of pets of all different shapes and sizes chasing homes at the Animal Welfare League's main Rehoming Centre

Here are five future family members waiting for their chance to meet you.

DAISY - 83873 - SPECIAL NEEDS

Daisy.

Red Roan & White - Australian cattle dog Mix

Female - 10 Months

$315.00

Introducing the delightful Daisy who is a special needs Cattle Dog who is deaf. Daisy is a fun loving dog, with energy to burn and would be ideally a single dog to suit a person or family with an outdoor lifestyle where she can join in with twice daily walks and jogs and possibly attend a doggie sports activity during the week. Daisy will need an understanding family who are prepared to help build her confidence and dedicate time to schooling and educating her in basic commands, leash training and how to play with other dogs. Daisy is smart, eager to please and has so much potential with the right family supporting her.

Daisy is desexed and vet checked. Please call AWLQ on 0755 099000 to arrange a meeting or search Animal Welfare League Queensland website to see all our animals which are available for adoption.

AWLQ Gold Coast Rehoming Centre, Shelter Road, Coombabah

07 - 55099000

goldcoastrehoming@awlq.com.au

awlqld.com.au/adopt-a-pet

Opening hours

7 days a week 10.00am to 5.00pm

BOSS - 84053

Boss.

Blue & white - American Staffy Mix

Male - 2 years 4 Months

$450.00

Introducing Boss who is a very handsome boy that has quickly become a favourite of the AWLQ team for his patience, personality and great spirit. Boss has travelled in from a rural pound and he has had a big journey and is now ready to find his forever home. The ideal new family for Boss would be one with an existing dog who could keep Boss company while the family is away at work during the day. Boss is 33 kgs in size, but despite this he has perfect manners on the lead and he loves to get out and about twice a day to stretch his legs and smell everything along the way. Boss is toilet trained, has lived indoors/outdoors and is a snuggler with people.

Boss is desexed and vet checked. Please call AWLQ on 0755 099000 to arrange a meeting or search Animal Welfare League Queensland website to see all our animals which are available for adoption.

DELTA - 66379

Delta.

White & Black - Australian cattle dog mix

Female - 2 years 1 Week

$315.00

Delta is a sweet young adult dog who is two years old and in search of her new forever family. Delta comes with great credentials as she previously lived with a family, lived indoors and outdoors and had a doggie pal as well, so we know she is social with other dogs. With a Cattle Dog mix heritage, Delta would best suit a home with an existing dog to keep her company when the family are not home and she would thrive in a family that love the outdoors and who are active on the weekends. Daily walks, plenty of play interaction and affection are what Delta will need, as well as good fencing and enrichment.

Delta is desexed and vet checked. Please call AWLQ on 0755 099000 to arrange a meeting or search Animal Welfare League Queensland website to see all our animals which are available for adoption.

WILLOW - 83060

Willow.

White & Black - Domestic Short Hair

Female - 1 year 1 Month

$120.00

Welcome to the world of Willow, a fun loving world on wonder and excitement. Willow is one of the most outgoing companion cats here at the AWLQ Gold Coast Rehoming Centre and she is eager to find her forever home and family. As a young adult cat Willow is still part kitten in personality and loves to climb, romp and play. Willow will adapt well into any home, with or without an existing cat and is a fun combination of personality, playtime and snuggler.

Willow is desexed and vet checked. Please call AWLQ on 0755 099000 to arrange a meeting or search Animal Welfare League Queensland website to see all our animals which are available for adoption.

CHESSIE - 82771

Chessie.

Blue & White - Domestic Short Hair

Female - 9 years 9 Months

$50.00

Chessie is a sweet natured older cat of 9 years of age who is seeking a forever home with a person or family who will embrace her for her fabulous 6kg size and love her for all she can bring in affection and love. Calm, gentle natured and a true companion who seeks only to be near you, by your side or nestled up close, Chessie is a gem who will shine brightly just for you.

Chessie is desexed and vet checked. Please call AWLQ on 0755 099000 to arrange a meeting or search Animal Welfare League Queensland website to see all our animals which are available for adoption.

