Special police operation allows Liam to meet his heroes

A YOUNG Tweed man had a behind-the-scenes look at the life of a Tweed police officer when he was recently welcomed into the fold.

Liam Foyster, 20, got to live every man's dream and fire up the siren of a police car, while he also got to see the inside of a cell and take a not-so-random breath test.

"It was really good,” Mr Foyster said. "I got breath-tested and passed the breath test. I got to ride in the police car and I got to press the red button. The red button turns on all the lights and sirens.”

Liam Foyster and Senior Constable Brad Foster. Contributed

The tour came about after Mr Foyster contacted the police to ask to see the new Tweed station currently under construction, with Tweed MP Geoff Provest and Superintendent Wayne Starling deciding a different sort of visit was in order.

"His smile said all that needed to be said,” Mr Provest said. "And I just thought it was really good of our local police.”

Supt Starling described Mr Foyster as "a wonderful young man” and said his visit reminded those at the station of the good people in the community they served and protect.

He also invited the retail student - who is seeking work with a supermarket - to visit the new station when it opens.