Speed back in driver’s seat at Tweed

Spectators watch on at the Speed on Tweed in Murwillumbah in 2010. Pic: Adam Head

THE need for speed on the Tweed has received a major ‘jump start’ with organisers securing a major race manager to underwrite the car racing event planned for next year.

The Festival of Speed on Tweed (FSOT), a revival of the time trail for vintage and classic cars through the streets of Murwillumbah, has had a chequered history since the idea was first mooted in 2018.

Financial constraints facing the festival committee during this year consigned the event to “pit lane” event though the track layout had been approved by the governing motor racing body CAMS and street closures in Murwillumbah had also gained the nod of approval from Tweed Shire Council.

Despite pledges of financial commitment by local businesses towards the establishment of the festival again and public fund raising drives, the target figure of $175,000 to stage the event proved elusive.

Last month, presentations from both CAMS and Australian motor racing event company Racers were put before the FSOT committee for their consideration.

The Racers proposal was accepted on the grounds that not only would the organisation be able to underwrite the event in 2020 but its vision was a more rounded, community orientated event while keeping the safety of drivers and spectators a priority.

Last month also saw the festival AGM, where a new-look committee was voted in with Michael Simmons as president.

“At this time several members of the previous committee chose to stand down,” Mr Simmons said.

“We thank all of those that have contributed their time, energy and experience to reviving the event for the local community.

“We wish to acknowledge those individuals who have not continued on with the committee, for all of their hard work and devotion and hope to see the opportunity arise to work with them again in the future and celebrate a great event that they helped build.”

David Quinn drives a 1967 Ford Eleanor Mustang Gt500 at Speed on Tweed held at Murwillumbah Showgrounds in 2010.

Mr Simmons said with Racers coming on-board, the festival committee was now firmly in the driver’s seat in terms of planning and preparation.

He said Racers has led the way in developing a strong set of motorsport operation guidelines and principles that would enhance the participants experience.

“The other key factor in Racers’ favour was that it offered a $50 million insurance policy from a worldwide A+ rated insurer,” he said.

Committee vice president Dion Andrews said Racers was putting $225,00 towards the event which would cover the track set up and race management in a long-term arrangement.

“They have been involved with many other events like this around Australia so they are bring plenty of experience and expertise to Murwillumbah,” Mr Andrews said.

“At this stage we are looking at September/October next year to stage the event which will include a community festival built around the racing.

“We want to make this a family-friend event which will incorporate as much of Murwillumbah as possible.”

He said there remained very strong business and community support for Speed.

“Many people are excited about it returning to Murwillumbah and enjoying the buzz that previous festivals brought with them,” he said.

“The economic and social benefits for the town are huge and to able to plan ahead with certainty is very exciting.”

He said there would be plenty of ways for the community to get involved, participate, help out and sponsor and more details would be released early next year.