PAC MAN: Year 7 student Samuel Gould bagged multiple medals at last year's Pacific School Games in Adelaide. Scott Powick
Speedster Sam's Gould rush

Steve Vivian
by
7th May 2018 12:44 PM

KINGSCLIFF High School year 7 student Samuel Gould says swimming is opening up a world of opportunities, with the goal of Olympic glory firmly in his sights.

Gould backed up his four gold medals at the Pacific School Games (PAC) with more solid results at last week's 2018 Georgina Hope Foundation Australian Age Multi Class championships in Sydney.

Gould, who competes in the multi-class S14 category, won a remarkable five medals at the PAC Games in Adelaide in December last year, including gold in 50m, 100m and 200m freestyle and 50m backstroke, and a silver in 100m backstroke.

The PAC Games is one of the biggest school sports events in Australia.

Gould said the experience had given him a new perspective on how far swimming can take him.

"It was a great experience to compete at this level and I made so many new friends at the games,” he said.

"I also became aware of all the opportunities that swimming can give me.”

According to Gould, this is going to push him to compete even harder.

"Hopefully I can make the team to compete at the PAC Games in Tasmania this year and make the Olympic Games team in 2020 or 2024,” he said.

Gould, who trains up to six times a week, thanked his coaches Andrew Hunter and Rod James at Oasis Pools Banora Point and his swim club, school, family and friends for helping him excel at the games.

Last week, Gould backed up his great results at the Georgina Hope Foundation Australian Age Multi Class Championships in Sydney representing Swimming North Coast, where he swam sixth in Australia for the 100m butterfly with a personal best. Next week, Gould will compete at the All Schools event where the New South Wales state team will be selected. If all goes well, he could well be off to Hobart for Nationals.

kingscliff high school pac games samuel gould sport swimming tweed heads
Tweed Daily News

