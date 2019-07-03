Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A speedy sausage dog owner has been snagged travelling at almost 30km/h over the speed limit.
A speedy sausage dog owner has been snagged travelling at almost 30km/h over the speed limit. Sarah Dionysius
Crime

Speedy sausage dog owner nabbed well over speed limit

Ebony Graveur
by
2nd Jul 2019 4:00 PM | Updated: 3rd Jul 2019 4:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN with no traffic history and no criminal record appeared in Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday charged with speeding.

Ryan Prince from Toowoomba was caught bolting down the Warrego Highway almost 30km/h above the speed limit.

The 29-year-old was travelling through Gatton at 127km/h in a 100km/h zone just before 5pm on December 9, 2018.

Representing himself, Prince pleaded guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Kay Ryan asked Prince: "Is there anything you want to tell me about yourself or want me to take into account?"

Prince said he was working and studying youth work and lived with his partner.

"Do you have kids?" asked Ms Ryan.

"No, but we have a sausage dog," Prince said.

Prince was served with a $435 fine and charged a filing fee. He expressed concern about his demerit points.

"Points have nothing to do with me," Ms Ryan said.

court dog editors picks offbeat news speeding
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Fatal hit-and-run probe as community mourns

    premium_icon Fatal hit-and-run probe as community mourns

    Crime A MEMORIAL has been organised to honour the life of the well-loved 22-year-old who was killed in the incident.

    GIG GUIDE: Live music this week on the Tweed

    GIG GUIDE: Live music this week on the Tweed

    Music Find out who will be playing live music at your favourite places

    • 3rd Jul 2019 5:00 AM
    MP says she's pursuing action on 'socially harmful cult'

    premium_icon MP says she's pursuing action on 'socially harmful cult'

    News "I have raised it at the highest level”: Saffin continues lobbying

    BANNED: Dance floor drama lands man in hot water

    premium_icon BANNED: Dance floor drama lands man in hot water

    Crime The Lennox Head man allegedly punched another man