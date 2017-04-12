Spend this Easter at Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club

KINGSCLIFF Beach Bowls Club is set to launch into this Easter long weekend with a family friendly list of events that includes barefoot bowls, a huge seafood raffle, live music and a special Sunday buffet breakfast.

The club's marketing co-ordinator Ali Alder said the club would open each day of the long weekend and would have something to offer just about everyone.

"It all begins on Thursday when we have our $1500 seafood raffle,” she said.

"There will be 20 seafood trays drawn, each valued at $75, from 7pm. Tickets will go on sale from 5pm.”

Try the stir fry with seafood, pork or chicken. SCOTT POWICK

Executive chef Tony Axel said he would serve up seafood-orientated Good Friday specials, which would support the normal menu options, however he expected busy dining periods and advised customers to book ahead.

"For the Easter weekend we do have New South Wales and Queensland on holidays at the same time this year, so we expect to be quite busy,” he said.

"Because of that, it might be a good idea for people to book ahead and reserve a table to avoid missing out.

"We can take bookings of up to 40 people, which means we can cater for pretty much any group.”

The Kingy house salad. SCOTT POWICK

The club will have live music from 7.30pm on Friday and Saturday and a special noon performance on Monday.

Ms Alder said there would also be a buffet breakfast offered on Sunday, as it is each week at the club, with public holiday surcharges to apply.

"We also have a Sunday barefoot bowls and breakfast package,” she said.

"It's $20 for adults and $10 for kids, but bookings are essential. It's really a great way for the whole family to do something fun together.”