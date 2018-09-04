SPICE ALERT: Chilli Fest to return

BRINGING THE HEAT: Chinderah Chilli Festival will return in 2019.

HERE'S a hot topic: the Chinderah Chilli Festival will be back for a second year in 2019, with the Cudgen Leagues Club again set to transform into a spice temple.

Returning in March, Chilli-curious citizens can sample and shop everything hot and spicy and stock their winter pantries at the event.

The festival will be gold coin entry and support local farmers via Buy A Bale.

The festival is truly set to bring the heat, with international food trucks on-site to complement a chilli cornucopia of chilli chocolate, sauces of all spice levels, condiments, jerky, jams, salami, art and novelties.

Meanwhile, should the chilli-averse somehow stumble into the festival, the Hornets Cafe will be serving a non-chilli menu inside the club.

The day can be enjoyed by all in the family, with kids entertainment on throughout the day with sand crafts, face painting, pony rides and games.

Chinderah Chilli Festival

When: March 2, 2019

Where: Cudgen Leagues Club

Info: facebook.com/events/239340703418751/