Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Qais Ahmad saw the funny side.
Qais Ahmad saw the funny side.
Cricket

Spinner delivers ‘stunning’ chin music

21st Nov 2019 10:40 AM | Updated: 10:40 AM

Down goes Dre Russ.

The West Indies power-hitter was stunned by an unexpected - and perfectly-directed - bouncer by leg spinner Qais Ahmad in the Abu Dhabi T10 League overnight.

Russell had only faced a handful of deliveries as the Northern Warriors chased the Bangla Tigers score of 6/102 when Ahmad sent down some sweet chin music Shawn Michaels would be proud of.

After completing his standard run-up, the Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League player banged in a short ball and it was like a heat-seeking missile targeted at Russell's dome.

One of the world's best short-form batters had no choice but to dive for cover, before looking back at Ahmad in pure disbelief. He immediately called for a helmet.

"Wow! Wow! Where has that come from?" a commentator said.

"Now he wants his lid (helmet), he's asked for his lid now," added another. "No doubt that was planned. And what about that for keeping?"

Andre Russell dives for cover.
Andre Russell dives for cover.

Russell recovered to top score with 41 from 25 balls but was the only Warrior to clear the boundary as they finished six runs short on 6/96.

Ahmad took 1/13 from his two overs, backing up his haul of 3/8 in the Tigers' win against Team Abu Dhabi the day before in a promising sign for Hurricanes fans ahead of this year's BBL.

More Stories

Show More
abu dhabi t10 league andre russell qais ahmad
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Uber driver facing rape charge

    Uber driver facing rape charge
    • 21st Nov 2019 12:44 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sections of the Pacific Hwy at Tweed Heads set to close for works

        Sections of the Pacific Hwy at Tweed Heads set to close for...

        News Sections of the Pacific Hwy between Darlington and Kennedy drives will be closed at night for vegetation clearing

        Hastings Point holiday park wins industry’s highest accolade

        premium_icon Hastings Point holiday park wins industry’s highest accolade

        Business A Hastings Point holiday resort has won the highest accolade a business can achieve...

        NSW firefighter's warning to drivers over 'regular' issue

        NSW firefighter's warning to drivers over 'regular' issue

        News A NSW firefighter has a timely warning for drivers as bushfires continue to rip...

        Banora Point man guides police to his stash

        premium_icon Banora Point man guides police to his stash

        Crime A Banora Point man who was caught growing marijuana plants in his backyard said it...