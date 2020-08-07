Spirit of Tasmania contractor tests positive for COVID-19

A contractor working for the Spirit of Tasmania has tested positive for coronavirus, with TT Line providing details about the worker’s diagnosis.

A contractor working for the Spirit of Tasmania has tested positive for coronavirus, with TT Line providing details about the worker’s diagnosis.

A SPIRIT of Tasmania shore-based contractor has tested positive for COVID-19 but they were not in contact with the public or passengers while potentially infectious, TT Line has assured.

In a statement, TT Line said it was advised on Wednesday of the contractor's coronavirus diagnosis.

"The relevant authorities were notified, including the Department of Health and Human Services in Victoria, Department of Health in Tasmania and WorkSafe Victoria,'' the statement read.

"The Tasmanian Public Health review determined that when the contractor was potentially infectious their work did not involve contact with members of the public or passengers and they posed no risk to passengers."

A Spirit of Tasmania shore-based contractor has tested positive for COVID-19.

TT Line said the contractor had not worked there since August 3, when they did a four-hour shift limited to a restricted area at Melbourne's Station Pier.

"The contractor had low risk contact with two staff members at a minimum distance of at least 1.5 metres, as per the company's instructions,'' TT Line said.

"The employees have been tested and are in isolation. One has returned a negative test while the other test result is pending."

Initial inquiries had confirmed the contractor did not board either vessel.

"The areas in which the contractor worked have been deep cleaned in line with the company's approved COVID safety plan,'' TT Line said.

"All safety protocols have been followed in this instance and the Tasmanian Government and TT-Line will continue to work closely with Tasmanian Public Health to ensure the safety of this important service."

cameron.whiteley@news.com.au

Originally published as Spirit of Tasmania contractor tests positive for COVID-19