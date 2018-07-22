Splendour from the sky: rescue chopper shares festival view

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter team shared this view over Splendour in the Grass on social media.

SOME Splendour in the Grass punters might have been concerned when they saw the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter overhead.

But as the helicopter circled over the festival yesterday, it wasn't because anyone at the event was in trouble.

The service's team shared a stunning view of the festival's campground on social media, clarifying they were returning from the Gold Coast at the time.

In the post, the crew hinted they'd rather not return to the site under emergency circumstances, using the hashtag #letsnotmeetbyaccident to end the post.

The rescue service has, however, been busy in recent days.

They were yesterday called to assist at a fatal two-vehicle crash at Ashford, 55km north of Inverell.

The driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene of the head-on crash, while two passengers were flown to the Gold Coast University Hospital, one in a critical condition and the other in a serious condition.

The crew was also tasked to Mount Warning after an 11-year-old girl lost her footing and fell 10m down a rockface near the summit about 1.30pm on Friday.

A doctor was winched down to the girl, although she had to be removed from the mountain by rescue teams on foot.

She was taken to Murwillumbah Hospital for treatment.