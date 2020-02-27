Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Splendour in the Grass 2019 crowds enjoying the fine weather and good music in Byron Bay.
Splendour in the Grass 2019 crowds enjoying the fine weather and good music in Byron Bay.
News

SPLENDOUR IN THE GRASS: How to get tickets to festival

26th Feb 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TICKETS to Splendour In the Grass go on sale tomorrow, and if past experience is anything to go by, they are going to sell out fast.

With a stellar lineup, you really don't want to be sitting on the couch in your PJs with a serious case of FOMO in July, so get ready, be prepared, and don't miss out.

Flume, The Strokes, Midnight Oil, Tyler, the Creator, and the Yeah Yeahs Yeahs are just some of the stars to be hitting the stage from July 24-26.

Locals were able to nab tickets last Sunday, and tickets are available right now through Visa Presale, but the allocated tickets are selling fast.

For anyone else still holding out for a ticket, you'll need to get in quick tomorrow morning (Thursday 27) when general tickets sales open at 10am (Australian Eastern Daylight Savings time).

The tickets will be available via Moshtix, so get organised now by creating or updating your Moshtix account.

Have your payment details ready, and people ... it's not the time to be taking a coffee break.

northern rivers entertainment northern rivers whatson splendour in the grass 2020 tickets
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The ‘dodgy’ fee you won’t have to pay any more

        premium_icon The ‘dodgy’ fee you won’t have to pay any more

        News It’s a fee consumers are slugged with often, and one few of them understand. But under Federal Government measures it will become a thing of the past.

        Students set to take flight with sky-high new course

        premium_icon Students set to take flight with sky-high new course

        News A new course at a Gold Coast university shows students how to ‘take off’...

        Tourist dies on popular beach

        premium_icon Tourist dies on popular beach

        Health Tourist dies on beach after being pulled from water

        Mum’s emotional warning as she fights for life

        premium_icon Mum’s emotional warning as she fights for life

        Health Josie endured an eight hour surgery and her fight is far from over