Splendour musicians vow to spread news of search for Theo

THE Byron community is refusing to give up on missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez, and are now urging Splendour in the Grass punters to join in the search.

Launching a social media campaign this week, the Looking for Theo Hayez Facebook page has encouraged people to use the hashtag #haveyouseentheo ahead of this weekend's festival at North Byron Parklands.

Theo was last seen leaving Cheeky Monkeys Bar on Jonson St, Byron Bay, about 11pm on May 31 and was reported missing to police on June 6 when he failed to return to his hostel and could not be contacted or located.

Police have carried out an extensive land, sea and air search from June 8 between Belongil and Cape Byron towards Tallows Beach but nothing was discovered to assist with the investigation.

Part of the social media campaign launched as part of the search for missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez.

Search volunteer Merrill Crook said Splendour in the Grass will be displaying a poster of Theo on the big screens around the festival.

"Splendour will put the poster on the big screen by the stage in between their ads they're running," she said.

"That'll get maximum coverage for all the festival goers without costing a huge amount of money.

"This way we don't have to print fliers, so there's no wastage or cost."

Ms Crook said she hoped the attention at the festival would encourage punters to keep an eye out for any clues for Theo.

"We want to get the world out to be safe and aware of what's happened," she said.

"They could be partying and walking through tracks, if they're a little bit more aware of what we're looking for, like Theo's phone, we want them to be aware of what we're looking for in the community."

Artists attending the festival have also signed up to help spread the message.

"We've emailed the artists and some of them have had good response and will put it on their Instagram stories and share some stuff on the media," Ms Crooks said.

"We've got The Living End's Scott Owen, Cosmo's Midnight, Local Natives and Hatchie have all offered to share the information.

"We're so grateful."

Ms Crook said festival goers will be encouraged to follow the Instagram, Twitter and Facebook pages 'Have You Seen Theo Hayez' and using the hashtags to help get the message out.

"Those pages will have all the basic facts, it's not cluttered with every thing that's going on in the immediate search," she said.

"All other information and discussions will remain on the 'Looking For Theo Hayez' Facebook page."

Anyone with information about Theo, should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.