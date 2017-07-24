Splendour: police dogs sniff out 267 people carrying drugs

DRUG detection dogs led to 267 busts at Splendour in the Grass, including hauls of cannabis, ice, MDMA and cocaine.

Police issued 76 cannabis cautions and more than 142 court notices, while 12 people were charged over alleged drug supply.

These included a 21-year-old Gold Coast man who was allegedly found with 60 ecstasy pills at 6.45pm on Sunday.

He was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station where he was charged with supply prohibited drug and possess prohibited drug.

He was refused bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court today.

Five people were charged with assault. These included a 26-year-old man who allegedly entered a fenced stage area and became violent towards security officers.

Police said he allegedly resisted arrest and assaulted three senior constables.

He was taken to Byron Bay Police Station and charged with six offences, including behaving in an offensive manner, resisting and assaulting police officers and causing aggravated bodily harm.

The man was granted conditional bail to appear at Byron Bay Bail Court on July 22 and will next reappear at the same court on Monday August 21.

Police issued more than 65 criminal infringement notices over alleged trespassing offences after people were detected attempting to enter the event grounds without tickets.

Police said they were pleased with the majority of festival-goers following the event, after more than 32,500 people attended each day between last Friday and Sunday.

The special police operation began on Wednesday and involved officers from Tweed/Byron Local Area Command, assisted by general duties officers from across the Northern Region, as well as the Dog Unit, Mounted Unit, Public Order and Riot Squad, Operations Support Group, and Traffic and Highway Patrol Command.

Tweed Byron LAC Detective Superintendent Wayne Starling said he was pleased with the overall behaviour of festival-goers at this year's event.

"We work closely with the organisers of Splendour to ensure the festival is safe and fun for event staff, performers and music fans, and are pleased the overwhelming majority of revellers were well-behaved,” Det Supt Starling said.

"It's disappointing there were still some people who ignored our advice and tried to bring illegal drugs into the event; however, they were intercepted by our drug-detection dogs.

"In many cases, charges were laid against those who chose to do the wrong thing and they will now be brought before the courts to address those offences.

"We cannot reiterate enough how dangerous these substances can be; they are not only illegal but they can incredibly harmful to your health and in some instances, fatal.

"The safety and wellbeing of people attending the festival is our number one priority and we will continue to run operations to help ensure they are safe.”