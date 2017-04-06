Splendour tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

AS HISTORY shows, it was always going to be a quick sell, but the hour rush for Splendour in the Grass tickets was crazy.

Tickets were released at 9am AEST today via Moshtix, for the three-day festival which runs from Friday 21 to Sunday, July 23 at North Byron Parklands, Yelgun.

Just over an hour later, Splendour in the Grass organisers confirmed that all tickets for the 2017 Byron Bay event had sold out.

Splendour's co-producers Jessica Ducrou and Paul Piticco said they were overwhelmed by demand and enthusiasm for tickets.

"We can't wait to bring you another awesome show,” they said in a statement.

In the aftermath of Northern Rivers' worst flooding since 1954, they also said the festival would show its support.

"Our thoughts are with all those in our local Northern NSW community that have been devastated by floods over the past week,” they said.

"We will be announcing a fundraising initiative soon to assist with the recovery. In the meantime, we're sending you all our love.”

Don't panic if you missed out on tickets!

If you purchased tickets and can no longer attend the show, the ticket Resale facility gives you the opportunity to offload your ticket to someone who missed out. Recycle!

The Resale will kick into action via Moshtix from 9am AEST Monday, May 8 and is now the only place where you can purchase legitimate tickets for Splendour In The Grass 2017.

You can find out more info about the Resale and join a waiting list through Moshtix

Organisers have asked music fans to not purchase tickets from online auction and selling sites or social media.

Splendour tickets include the name and date of birth of the purchaser.

This is checked against your ID at the festival gates.

There is no facility in place that allows a ticket holder to change the name and date of birth on a ticket and transfer it to another person.

Vehicle passes for day parking and camping will also go on sale soon through moshtix.com.au or phone 1300 GET TIX (438 849).

For more details visit www.splendourinthegrass.com