Split up: MAFS fails to deliver real love over the years

Since its first season in 2015, controversial social experiment Married At First Sight has never failed to deliver memorable contestants, bombshells and scandals.

It has however failed to deliver many positive outcomes, with majority of the couples calling it quits during or post filming.

This year not one single couple remain loved up and many have become enemies.

2020 CONTESTANTS AND THEIR RELATIONSHIP STATUS

* Poppy Jennings and Luke Eglin - WAS OVE BEFORE IT BEGAN

* Cathy Evans and Josh Pihlak - DONE AND DUSTED

* Natasha Spencer and Mikey Pembroke - DEAD AS A DOORKNOB

* Amanda Micallef and Tash Herz - WAS NEVER GOING TO WORK

* Hayley Vernon and David Cannon - NO CHANCE

* Chris Nicholls and Vanessa Romito - SHE TRIED AND TRIED AND TRIED BUT NO GO

* Aleks Markovic and Ivan Sarakula - REPORTS SUGGEST THEY ARE STILL ON BUT IT'S OVER

* Connie Crayden and Jonethen Musulin - JUST FRIENDS

* Mishel Karen and Steve Burley - HARD NO

* Michael Goonan and Stacey Hampton - FOLLOWING TWO CHEATING SCANDALS, NO DEAL

* Lizzie Sobinoff and Seb Guilhaus - JURY IS STILL OUT, HOWEVER LOOK TO BE KEEPING THE ROMANCE ALIVE FOR THE PAPS

* KC Osborne and Drew Brauer- DONE AND DONE

MOST MEMORABLE MAFS CONTESTANTS

2015

Erin Bateman and Bryce Mohr met and wed in Melbourne on the show's inaugural episode. They are one of the few couples currently still together.

Zoe Hendrix and Alex Garner were the show's poster couple and got married after meeting on the program in 2015. They have a baby, Harper Rose, 3, however split in 2018.

2017

Davin Rankin was arguably one of the show's most controversial contestants ever after having an alleged affair with another husband on the show. She has since settled down with Jaxon Manuel and he pair share a baby daughter, Mila-Mae.

2018

Polarising contestant Susie Bradley appeared on the 2018 season of the show and was paired with nice-guy Billy Vincent. She walked all over him, dumped him and has since shacked up with former NRL player Todd Carney.

2019

Martha Kalifatidis and boyfriend Michael Brunelli are still going strong with the pair recently moving to Sydney's Bondi together from their hometown, Melbourne.

They're tipped to be the next Cam and Jules.

Cyclone Cyrell Paule aka Martha's arch nemesis had a whirlwind 2019. Shortly after MAFS finished airing, Cyrell started dating former Love Island Australia star Eden Dally, and two months into their relationship they learned they were expecting a child together.

Jules Robinson and Cam Merchant

Married and expecting a baby, Cam and Jules are one of MAFS' biggest success stories. They

tied the knot during a lavish ceremony in Sydney on November 17, which was aired on A Current Affair.

Jessika Power

Jessika Power, aka on-screen husband stealer was paired with Mick Gould in 2019, but husband swapped and ended up with Dan Webb. However their romance was short-lived. Following a texting scandal with former NRL player Sam Burgess, Power has since found romance with a long-time friend.

"Coming off of the show I battled my fair share of toads and reality star wannabe's that only wanted to date me to extend their spot in the limelight longer," Power said.

"It was hard to date also because I was seen as the liar and the cheater, the girl who had broken the poor farmer guys heart.

"I'm now in the early stages of a new relationship with one of the most kind-hearted, down-to-earth men I've ever met."

Melissa Lucarelli

Melissa Lucarelli was paired with eccentric single Dino Hira, however they called it quits during filming. She is yet to find love.

"I'm not dating anyone currently," she told Sunday Confidential this week.

(Apart from the di*# pics I now get sent. The show hasn't really affected my ability to date either way. Just still trying to find my person."

Mick Gould

It seems Mick Gould has a thing for reality TV stars. After being humiliated by Power,

The Gympie hobby farmer has been dating Kayla Gray, who was from Nick Cummins' season of The Bachelor Australia.

2020

Chris Nicholls and Vanessa Romito

These two called it quits midway through the experiment and it sounds like Nicholls is a tad scarred by the ordeal.

"I'm not dating anyone now either," Nicholls said.

"The experiment has affected me in a way that makes me so cautions of what people tell you to your face and what people do behind closed doors. You think you know someone after spending day in and day out with them. Time is of the essence in everything in a relationship."

Tash Herz and Amanda Micallef

The show's first lesbian couple weren't able to make it work, however Herz has received a fairytale ending.

"Amanda and I left at the second commitment ceremony," Herz told Sunday Confidential.

"I'm now dating Madison Hewitt. The show actually helped me in terms of finding romance, Madison was meant to be on the show and imagine if she had been! It would have been the fairytale lesbian love story Australia deserved."

Aleks Markovic and Ivan Sarakula

Sources claim this couple remain together post-show, however we're here to tell you it's over. Markovic has since moved on with someone else.

"My relationship after the experiment lasted with Ivan until February where he decided to end things," Markovic said.

"Our values and lifestyles didn't match up so it was hard to keep the relationship going. I am talking to someone now and seeing where it goes.

"The show taught me so much about myself and what I truly and want and deserve in a partner. I really want kids and to settle down where as some men aren't ready for that and want to party a little bit longer."

