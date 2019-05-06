Twitter loses it over steamy GoT scene

Jaime really brings out the Kingslayer in this episode. Picture: Supplied/HBO

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD FOR GAME OF THRONES SEASON EIGHT, EPISODE FOUR

This isn't a full recap, check back a bit later for the full lowdown.

Jaime Lannister and Brienne of Tarth have long been the "will they or won't they" couple of Game of Thrones.

Not anymore.

The unlikely pair finally consummated their relationship in the latest episode of GoT following their victory in the battle against the White Walkers, five seasons after their G-rated flirt-fest began when they embarked on their journey back to King's Landing in Season 3.

Things got a bit frisky after Tyrion guessed Brienne was a virgin, encouraging Jaime to make a move. Naturally, Tormund was heartbroken for about four seconds before he found another fair maiden to get cosy with.

The pre-shag feast. Picture: Helen Sloan/HBO

After a few too many drinks, Jaime tries to take Brienne's shirt off and tells her he's never slept with a knight before. She tells him she's never slept with anyone before.

They engage in a passionate kiss before taking their tryst between the sheets.

It was a great moment for fans of the duo, who have had a tremendous arc from enemies to lovers, with viewers taking to Twitter in droves to express their elation the two knights finally got together.

But their high was fleeting.

Following their steamy night of passion, Jaime and Brienne, along with Sansa Stark, who are all still in the north as Daenerys Targaryen and her army head south to take King's Landing, were informed one of the dragons was killed by Euron Greyjoy, while Cersei (Jaime's sister and ex-lover) had taken Missandei hostage.

Sansa delights that Daenerys would be hungry for blood, which doesn't seem to please Jaime, who later saddles up and tells Brienne he's heading south.

Jaime saddling up to rip Brienne’s heart out. Picture: Helen Sloan /HBO

Brienne begs him to stay with her.

"You're not like your sister," she tells him: "You're better than she is. You're a good man."

Jaime doesn't come to the party.

"You think I'm a good man?" he asks, before admitting he pushed Bran out a window and crippled him, strangled his own cousin and would have murdered "every man, woman and child in Riverrun" for Cersei. "She's hateful. And so am I," he adds, before leaving Brienne bawling her eyes out.

As you can imagine, social media is not coping.

actual footage of me getting ready to watch Jaime and Brienne be happy #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/IzGqCXXJzp — cc (@cxssxndrxs) May 6, 2019

Me when Jaime made Brienne cry pic.twitter.com/lhVAVjgai6 — ms perky buns (@soy_nex) May 6, 2019

My girl Brienne did NOT deserve that!!! Jaime better kill the queen then bring his ass back to Winterfell!!! #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/rIX0niM9v2 — Bailey (@bailscallahan) May 6, 2019

The writers taking back Jaime and Brienne not even 5 seconds after giving it to us. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/8bEjXgpPf7 — 🏳️‍🌈Brittany S🏳️‍🌈 (@britbratsat) May 6, 2019