Sport back to the bench in tourism plan

The Kingscliff triathlon has been a mjor economic success for the Tweed. Picture: Niels Juel, Veloshotz

DESPITE being a major contributor to the regional economy for many years it may be put on the backburner in favour of an emerging industry.

Tweed councillors will vote next Thursday on whether to accept the latest draft of the Destination Management Plan, the Tweed Tourism Company's blueprint for the future of the shire's tourism.

The plan is putting a heavy focus on agriculture and food-based tourism, which has become an increasing popular sector of the industry.

The draft plan states the Tweed's tourism will be based around 'nature', which is described as the shire's strongest asset.

However a notable sector which has been reduced to the bench is sport tourism.

Despite being a major economic boost for the Tweed, the latest plan believes they can quadruple the tourism sector to $1.46 billion by 2030, with sport as a minor player.

Organisers of the Kingscliff Triathlon state on their website that event alone has injected almost $20 million into the Tweed economy over the last decade, while several surf lifesaving championships have been held at Cudgen Headland Surf Lifesaving club alone in that time.

Councillor Warren Polglase has described his disbelief that sport was not featured more prominently in the draft.

"When you have a sporting event, you attract hundreds if not thousands," he said.

"Surfing carnivals often attract thousands, so it is disappointing to not see it as one of our major attractions on the Tweed.

"(Sporting) attractions bring large numbers of people to the tweed and that is extremely important."

A draft plan was put in front of councillors earlier in the year but was deferred so the Tweed Tourism Company could seek advice from others in the tourism industry.

The previous draft focused more heavily on sport according to the Tweed's deputy mayor, Chris Cherry, but she said she was supportive of the latest plan after it went through numerous consultations.

Cr Cherry said she believed the plan could reach its financial targets for 2030 with sport playing a minor role, but emphasised the council was still supportive of sports-tourism.

"It is a good idea not to spread yourself to thin and focus on a few areas, so we are focusing agriculture and food tourism," she said.

"We want to entice visitors to go into the hinterland.

"It doesn't mean we are not supporting sporting events, it is just in the strategy we have decided to focus on those two areas."