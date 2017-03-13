28°
News

Sport in brief: Cudgen Headland fires while Knights get stage fright

Daniel McKenzie
| 13th Mar 2017 4:15 PM
Scott McCartney secured a silver for Cudgen Headland SLSC at NSW State Surf Life Saving Championships
Scott McCartney secured a silver for Cudgen Headland SLSC at NSW State Surf Life Saving Championships Stephen Chu

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

Cudgen fires:

Water Sports: Sydney clubs dominated the points ladder at the NSW Surf Life Saving Open Championships at Blacksmiths Beach in Lake Macquarie at the weekend.

Far North Coast club Cudgen Headland had been in the mix across a variety of events, with stars leading the club to a top 20 finish.

Cudgen teenager Hayley Smith led the way, taking home gold in the under-15s board race, while fellow Cudgen athletes Luke and Kai Onley both claimed silvers in the under-19s and 17s board races respectively.

In opens, Scott McCartney claimed silver in the men's board race.

  • Final opens results: Newport SLSC 425, Manly SLSC 343, Wanda SLSC 202, North Cronulla SLSC 174, Cronulla SLSC 144, Umina SLSC 128, Redhead SLSC 115, Avoca Beach SLSC 112, Freshwater SLSC 93, Elouera SLSC 89, Cudgen Headland SLSC (15th) 58, Cabarita Beach SLSC (36th) 3.

Stage Fright:

Rugby league: Newcastle Knights' emotional victory over the Gold Coast Titans on Saturday showed the rarity of the occasion when their players gathered to celebrate post match.

The victory over an injury depleted Titans' outfit ended a colossal 336-day drought, and for a lot of the players, it was the first time they'd had the chance to sing the team song.

Former Knights star Matty Johns revealed Jamie Buhrer approached him with a piece of paper with the words to Long Live the Newcastle Knights written down.

Buhrer and his team- mates proceeded to sing with sheets in hand, oblivious to the words of the song. Perhaps their next victory may come sooner, so players can get another chance to practice.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  cabarita slsc cudgen headland cudgen headland surf life saving club far north coast branch fnc gold coast titans newcastle knights sls nsw sport surf life saving australia tweed sport

48 hours in Brisbane: the game plan

YOU’VE got 48 hours in Brisbane to discover why the locals love the River City – it’s time to get busy.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Doobie Brothers keep on runnin'

Doobie Brothers keep on runnin'

THEY say a rolling stone gathers no moss and that couldn't be more appropriate for the Doobie Brothers.

Pottery boom in Stokers Siding

Stokers Siding Gallery owner Lisa Young with Bruce Pixie and Wendy Gallagher

Providing a creative hub for artists.

Missing man's car discovered in Tweed

Samuel Thompson's Mustang was found.

Ford Mustang of missing Queensland man turns up near Pottsville.

Extra services aims to aid Quiksilver Pro parking pain

Byron Bay surfer Matt Wilkinson won the 2016 Quiksilver Pro in front of a packed Snapper Rocks.

All aboard for Quiksilver Pro

Local Partners

Pottery boom in Stokers Siding

A new gallery has opened in Stokers Siding.

Fishing line disposal invention to save waterways

Josh Carpenter has invented a fishing line disposal unit to help keep any unwanted fishing line from entering the waterways.

Tweed teen creates easy-to-use fishing line disposal unit.

Doobie Brothers keep on runnin'

LISTEN TO THE MUSIC: Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, John McFee and Pat Simmons of the Doobie Brothers will headline Bluesfest at the Easter long weekend in April.

Doobie Brothers preparing for Bluesfest gig

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

Gig Guide: What's on in the Tweed music scene

GIDDY UP: Adam D Tucker is at Twin Towns for the Cowboys and Angels tribute on Saturday, starring as country music superstar Tim McGraw.

Tweed Gig Guide: March 9-13

I’m A Celebrity winner is a first

THE first woman, and a non-sportsman to boot, is the winner of the 2017 series of I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

Groom shocks: ‘She’s got no boobs’

Anthony fires another low blow at Nadia on Married At First Sight.

THIS nasty, controlling MAFS groom has taken things to a new level.

‘This is super awkward for me’

Nazeem Hussain before his I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! elimination.

Nazeem lets third place getter slip on I'm A Celeb's grand finale.

Doobie Brothers keep on runnin'

LISTEN TO THE MUSIC: Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, John McFee and Pat Simmons of the Doobie Brothers will headline Bluesfest at the Easter long weekend in April.

Doobie Brothers preparing for Bluesfest gig

Pottery boom in Stokers Siding

Stokers Siding Gallery owner Lisa Young with Bruce Pixie and Wendy Gallagher

Providing a creative hub for artists.

‘Why another man was in my bed’

Cheryl talks through her problems with husband Andrew on MAFS.

Married At First Sight bride on why another man was in her bed.

Is Maryborough farmer Sean a paid actor?

Sean, who was paired with Susan on Married At First Sight, has an online acting profile.

Married At First Sight's Sean Hollands has an online acting profile.

A Golden Opportunity

27 Vernon Avenue, Labrador 4215

House 3 1 2 Auction

Here's your opportunity to secure an absolute gem in a high demand area. This terrific home is situated on a spacious 551sqm block in a quiet street. It's...

ABSOLUTE WATERFRONT ENTERTAINER @ OXLEY COVE

8 Captains Way, Banora Point 2486

House 5 2 2 $998,000

Spacious 5 Bedroom Family Home This spacious, modern property is cleverly designed with family living and waterfront entertaining in mind. Seamless flow-through...

Beachside Family Home in Thriving Tugun

32 Morshead Street, Tugun 4224

House 3 1 1 $580,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 18H MARCH 12:00 - 12:30PM QLD Just 350 metres from the white sand of pristine Tugun Beach this three-bedroom abode offers...

Rare Opportunity - Original Tugun Cottage with Huge Potential

32 Monash Street, Tugun 4224

House 2 1 1 $450,000

Located in a lovely neighbourhood in the heart of the beachside town Tugun is this much-loved original cottage - High set home with two bedrooms and one...

Your New Home Awaits

38 Inlet Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 2 1 $430,000 ...

Surrounded by natural bushland in a quiet street whilst still having the convenience of being so close to Coolangatta and the pristine local beaches, you really...

Renovated Unit in a Prime Greenbank Location

4/2 Buchan Avenue, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $389,000

In a central, ultra-convenient location this unit is walking distance to the River, Tweed Mall Shopping Centre, Tweed Heads Bowls Club and the Hospital. The...

Living the Dream!

33 Cyclades Crescent, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 3 2 4 Under Contract

It's not just a house it's a whole new lifestyle! Here you and your family can swim, fish, sail, paddle board or kayak all day...every day! These pristine blue...

WHAT! 2 HOUSES ON ONE BLOCK FOR $529,000

96 Broadwater Esplanade, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 3 3 $529,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 18TH MARCH 10:00 - 10:30AM NSW DST Set amongst the trees in a secluded spot, this property boasts excellent privacy and being...

The Ultimate Waterfront Lifestyle

74 Old Ferry Road, Banora Point 2486

House 5 3 4 $1,375,000 ...

This absolute Waterfront Property is located in the Exclusive Oxley Cove Estate. Here you will enjoy your own sandy beach and direct access to the beautiful Tweed...

RAINBOW BAY GEM WITH STUNNING VIEWS OVER JACK EVANS BOAT HARBOUR

4/26 Hill Street, Rainbow Bay 4225

Unit 2 2 1 AUCTION

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 18TH MARCH 12:00 - 12:30PM NSW DST Located in a small block of only 6 apartments in an elevated location in the popular...

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

First home buyers get a huge helping hand; but not in NSW

LOCALS WAITING: First homebuyers in Victoria have been given new incentives to buy, and there are calls for NSW to follow.

Stamp duty has been completely waived for some buyers

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

Revealed: our best architect homes

Whale House by Paul Uhlmann Architects, Kingscliff

Byron Bay property takes out House of the Year in awards

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!