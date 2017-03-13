Sport in brief: Cudgen Headland fires while Knights get stage fright

Cudgen fires:

Water Sports: Sydney clubs dominated the points ladder at the NSW Surf Life Saving Open Championships at Blacksmiths Beach in Lake Macquarie at the weekend.

Far North Coast club Cudgen Headland had been in the mix across a variety of events, with stars leading the club to a top 20 finish.

Cudgen teenager Hayley Smith led the way, taking home gold in the under-15s board race, while fellow Cudgen athletes Luke and Kai Onley both claimed silvers in the under-19s and 17s board races respectively.

In opens, Scott McCartney claimed silver in the men's board race.

Final opens results: Newport SLSC 425, Manly SLSC 343, Wanda SLSC 202, North Cronulla SLSC 174, Cronulla SLSC 144, Umina SLSC 128, Redhead SLSC 115, Avoca Beach SLSC 112, Freshwater SLSC 93, Elouera SLSC 89, Cudgen Headland SLSC (15th) 58, Cabarita Beach SLSC (36th) 3.

Stage Fright:

Rugby league: Newcastle Knights' emotional victory over the Gold Coast Titans on Saturday showed the rarity of the occasion when their players gathered to celebrate post match.

The victory over an injury depleted Titans' outfit ended a colossal 336-day drought, and for a lot of the players, it was the first time they'd had the chance to sing the team song.

Former Knights star Matty Johns revealed Jamie Buhrer approached him with a piece of paper with the words to Long Live the Newcastle Knights written down.

Buhrer and his team- mates proceeded to sing with sheets in hand, oblivious to the words of the song. Perhaps their next victory may come sooner, so players can get another chance to practice.