Sportman's lunch pays tribute to fallen footy star

SORELY MISSED: Grant Cook, who owned Tweed Growers and played for the Murwillumbah Mustangs, will be remembered at Tweed River Jockey Club tomororw.

SORELY MISSED: Grant Cook, who owned Tweed Growers and played for the Murwillumbah Mustangs, will be remembered at Tweed River Jockey Club tomororw. Blainey Woodham

THE family of the late Murwillumbah Mustangs player Grant Cook will this weekend receive a donation gathered by the Tweed River Jockey Club at its recent Sportsman's Lunch.

The club hosted some 320 guests for the lunch which featured guest commentators including champion jockey Allan Robinson, Australian cricket star Greg Ritchie and Manly legend and Australian and state rep Jamie Lyon on Friday, November 17.

The day was held in aid of the much-loved player's family after the footballer passed away tragically on September 11, 2016.

Cook, husband to Colleen and father to Carter and Mia, was playing for the Mustangs in the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League semi-final at Murwillumbah's Stan Sercombe Oval against the Casino Cougars when he received a fatal blow to the head.

Murwillumbah claimed an emotional grand final victory the following week.

Tweed River Jockey Club vice chairman Damien Quinn, a close friend to the Cook family, said they wanted to lend a helping hand.

"I just wanted to help,” Quinn said.

"I knew the community would get behind the idea to commemorate the life of a champion bloke, great family and bloody tough footballer.

"The fact we raised some money to help his beautiful wife and kids was a real added bonus and I can't thank the businesses, individuals and guests enough for all their support.”

Quinn thanked those who helped to make the day possible, including TRJC secretary-manager Leanne Moore and chef Nigel Coulson.

Tweed River Jockey Club will present the donation cheque to the Cooks about 3.30pm on The Deck at its race meet on Sunday.