Spring blooms set to blossom at annual flower show

BLOOMING BEAUTIFUL: Monika Ross is getting ready for the Twin Towns Garden Show this weekend. Scott Powick

GREEN thumbs of all kinds are invited to exhibit their beautiful flowers and plants at the Twin Towns and District Garden Club's 25th Annual Flower and Garden Show this weekend.

With more than 400 exhibits on display, the annual flower and garden show is shaping up to be a blooming success from 8.30am-2pm on Saturday, September 29 at the Tweed Shire Civic Centre.

"For me, the annual flower and garden show always gives me inspiration and the hope that one day I will be able to produce floral art like some of which will be on display,” Twin Towns and District Garden Club member Gwen Barnes said of the event.

"It just takes your breath away.

"It's also a great opportunity for the community to come along and enjoy the creativity and skill on display and to see some of the finest floral art, potted plants, cut flowers and garden photography and also pick up a bargain from the trading table.”

WINNER: Murwillumbah Garden Club president Wayne Tagget with Brian Connolly and patroness Marguerite Boyd. Contributed

Meanwhile, a Uki garden created by Brian and Jean Connolly has been crowned the Murwillumbah and District Garden Club champion garden for 2018 ahead of the annual Spring Flower Show, which will be open to the public on Thursday and Friday at the Jessie McMillian Hall, Wollumbin St, Murwillumbah.

For details, contact Linda 02 6677 9149.