Sprint star's golden trip to Sydney

Tynan Neveceral with his two gold, one silver and a bronze medal from the Australian Little Athletics Championships in Sydney.

ALREADY a star sprinter, a former Pacific Coast Christian School athlete has added acrobatics to his impressive skill-set.

At the Australian Little Athletics Championships in Sydney last weekend, it was the under-13s 100m final where Tynan Neveceral's impressive save from a near disastrous fall really set things alight.

"I was about to fall and all I could think about was hurting my shoulder, so I decided to use my acrobatic skills and did a roll and got up,” Neveceral said.

"I surprised myself that my acrobatic skills were so good!”

Now part of Palm Beach High School's Sports Excellence program, Neveceral went on to win gold in the 100m in a time of 11.72 seconds, to go with another gold in the 200m sprint (23.84).

Neveceral's spectacular form continued with a silver medal in the long jump after he fell just 2cm short of a third gold, and his carnival ended in style with a bronze medal in Queensland's 4x100 relay team.

"Tynan has really been giving 100%. He had been in intense training with his coach Tony McDonald at PBC prior to the championships,which obviously paid off,” mother Shenny Neveceral said.

No stranger to success, Neveceral is the current National Athletics Australia under-14s champion and the 100m record-holder at the Tweed Seagulls Little Athletics Club, Queensland State Little Athletics and PBC High.

Although Athletics Australia doesn't keep records for under-12s, his time of 11.46 seconds in the Queensland Track and Field Championships in Brisbane in October unofficially made him the fastest 12-year-old in Australia.

Setting his sights on becoming a future Olympian, Neveceral helped Queensland reach second overall behind NSW, in what was Queensland's highest ever score in the under-13s Little Athletics Championships with five gold, nine silver and eight bronze medals.