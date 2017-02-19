Sprinter's rise to state medal chance

Kingscliff beach sprinter Claudia Crawford gets some training in at the Cudgen Surf Life Saving Club.

A BEACH sprinting star will have one eye on the podium and the other on state glory when she tackles the Far North Coast (FNC) Branch Open Championships in Byron Bay today.

What started as a hope of making a final at state level after stepping into opens' age for the first time in 2017, Cabarita Surf Life Saving Club beach athlete Claudia Crawford has reassessed her goals.

Coming off first placings in under-17s beach sprints and flags, and a first place in open female beach sprints at the recent SLSNSW Country Championships, Crawford, 16, has found the confidence for an assault on state level competition.

"Making a final would be amazing, but the ultimate goal is to place,” Crawford said.

"This is the first time I'm going in confident, not cocky, but my training and everything leading up to the competition has been good.”

Crawford trains up to six days a week and coach Gavin Marshall has seen sharp improvement in his young charge over the last six months.

So impressive has Crawford's rise been, Marshall, who has coached the Kingscliff High student for the past three years, says the pair have reassessed their beach sprint goals.

"We sat down during the off season and we picked out goals.

"Mine were for her to make a (state) final in 17s against older (competitors), but on results and how she's been performing, she'll come home with a medal,” he said.

Marshall said Crawford's starts were dynamic and, combined with her physical power and commitment to training, would place her in calculations for more success.

"Her flags (racing) has improved out of site, and she has all the techniques down,” he said.

"She could also come home with a flags medal if not just improving her position from last year.”

Crawford will compete in under-17s and opens tomorrow in the lead-up to State Championships at Blacksmiths, NSW, from March 10.