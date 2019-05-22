Spry double lifts Tweed over Easts

VICTORY: Tweed Seagulls celebrate Treymain Spry's second try against Easts at Langlands Park.

VICTORY: Tweed Seagulls celebrate Treymain Spry's second try against Easts at Langlands Park. Michael Doyle

RUGBY LEAGUE: A double to Tweed centre Treymain Spry has helped the Seagulls achieve a 12-point win over Easts Tigers on Saturday afternoon.

The Seagulls led from tenth minute and never relinquished the lead, as their goal-line defence proved to be the difference in the contest.

Tweed converted its early dominance of possession and territory into a 10 point lead with tries to Ryland Jacobs and Spry.

Tweed missed out on a few opportunities, before being on the back foot for the last 15 minutes of the first half.

While Tweed's defence was firm, they did concede a try to Tyrone Amey in the 32nd minute to bring the score to 10-4 at half time.

Easts threw everything but the kitchen sink at Tweed in the second half, but could not crack Tweed's line.

Spry's second try followed by a Lindon McGrady penalty goal on full time gave the Seagulls the 16-4 win.

Tweed's win was soured by a hamstring injury Luke Jurd, who said he was hoping to only be out for a short time.

Spry said after the game he was pleased to be able to score a double in a good win away from home.

"It was a good win to get over a good side who is near the top of the ladder," he said.

"I like to put myself in good form and support the boys."

The Tweed centre said he felt his side were beginning gel as a squad on the field.

"As the season is progressing we have got to know each other better," Spry said.

"It is showing on the field we are really bonding.

"The boys at training are focusing on a few key areas on defence and it's showing."