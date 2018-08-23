Squeels of delight as youngsters learn to master flint

LEARNING CURVE: One of the children of the Nature Explorers program learns how to put on his hi-vis gear before a fire.

NATURE EXPLORERS Igniting Learning Naturally

THERE is nothing more rewarding than listening to the squeals of delight, shouts of "I've done it” and the smell of burning kindling as the children master using a flint.

Our fascination with fire runs deep.

It's very clear we have been dependent on fire for a long, long time and it has been integral to our evolution as highly intelligent human beings.

Fire served as protection, warmth and a means to a higher-quality diet, which may have allowed our pre-human ancestors to develop bigger brains.

Fire lighting is an essential part of the Nature Explorers program, where children learn how to set up a safe fire zone, how to walk and move around the fire pit safely and how to use a flint to light fire.

The importance of educating and protecting children from the dangers and trauma that can be caused by fire, especially fires in and around the home, is widely recognised.

At Nature Explorers we want children to get an understanding of the different purposes for having a "good” fire and also get an understanding of what a "bad” fire is and the importance of having fire brigades near our towns.

Last week, Tweed Coast Rural Fire Brigade showed our Explorers part of their duties and what people could do in case of emergency to minimise risk.

Children learnt to phone 000 and "get down low and go, go, go” if there's a fire in the house.

This was a valuable and rich experience that the volunteers at Tweed Coast Fire Brigade developed for our children.

The Tweed Coast Rural Fire Brigade will have their open day on September 22 and they are always looking for volunteers to join.