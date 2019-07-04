Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Squirting dildo thief caught on camera

by Nic Darveniza
4th Jul 2019 6:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

This tattooed man walked out of a sex shop north of Brisbane without paying for a 7.5" squirting dildo and other "personal items". Unluckily for the thief, CCTV cameras captured every moment of the bizarre robbery. 

The man was caught on CCTV footage stealing a 7.5" squirting dildo, a sex machine stand and other accessories related to the machine.

The man told the shop attendant at the BeDaring adult shop at Caboolture South that he had a similar device at home.

This man walked out of a Caboolture sex shop without paying for
This man walked out of a Caboolture sex shop without paying for "personal accessories" Picture: Supplied

The store's social media page shared the CCTV footage of the incident, filmed in the early hours of Saturday morning on June 29.

"This person was in such a hurry in his fresh (as f---) pink kicks, he forgot to pay for a 7.5" squirting dildo and sex machine stand on his way out of our Caboolture store!" the caption read.

The man was dressed in dark clothing, a tan cap and pink and purple sneakers.

He had a distinctive neck tattoo.

A police spokesman said investigations were continuing.

 

MORE CRIME NEWS

More Stories

brisbane crime editors picks

Top Stories

    DOORS CLOSE: Major retailer calls it quits at Tweed centre

    premium_icon DOORS CLOSE: Major retailer calls it quits at Tweed centre

    Business Major retailer has called it quits at one of Tweed's busiest retail centres, while another has pushed back its opening date.

    Mustangs and Seagulls set for premiership showdown

    premium_icon Mustangs and Seagulls set for premiership showdown

    Rugby League Get ready for the biggest game of the NRRRL season so far.

    Clipped Seagulls upbeat ahead of ISC showdown

    premium_icon Clipped Seagulls upbeat ahead of ISC showdown

    Rugby League Three straight losses have not knocked confidence ahead of Wynnum

    $900m commitment: Investment in hospitals vital for future

    premium_icon $900m commitment: Investment in hospitals vital for future

    Health HEALTH district breaks down how they are preparing for the future