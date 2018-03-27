St Joseph's College students lead the way in science

STEM: St Joseph's College students know the the importance of science and engineering.

ST JOSEPH'S College students at Banora Point are leading the way forward in science, technology, engineering and maths.

Students have taken out top prizes in the 2017 state-wide STEM competition, hosted by the University of Wollongong Faculty of Engineering, including the team award, environment award and the female engineering award.

The projects ranged from complex hydraulic crane systems to the concept of a pill that acted as a sunscreen applicator to the skin.

STEM teacher Melinda Thompson said the projects expanded the student's understanding of the broad range of STEM skills they had learnt throughout the year.

"It's one of those things that encompasses everything but the kids get free range to do whatever they want to do but most of it centres around skills,” Ms Thompson said.

"It encourages them to take something that is of interest to them or a problem they see in everyday life and come up with some sort of solution.”

Ms Thompson said students were realising the importance of using other skills, such as those used in English and history, would ensure their STEM projects became a reality.

"The most important part is how they write about their ideas and how they explain what happens,” she said.

"Annabelle Joyce, who came second in the Year 9 (category), didn't actually create anything, there was nothing physical in her project - it was all her design and her explanation of her solution that allowed her to come in second.”

Year 11 student Abigail Joyce, who won the women in engineering category, said it was important for her to see more opportunities being created for girls.

"I think it's really cool that they're making it a bigger thing for girls in science and engineering,” Abigail said.

"We're getting more opportunities in most (competitions) because we're girls and they're supporting that.

"We haven't had the opportunity for so long that now they're opening it up to both genders.”

While the students still have a few years to go until they head to university, many are considering a career in STEM.

"(STEM) is really important, especially with what's going on in our world with climate change,” winner of the environmental award Chloe Palin said.