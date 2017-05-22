St Joseph's road to recovery

IT'S almost back to business as usual for St Joseph's Primary at South Murwillumbah, as the school makes a rapid recovery following the carnage of the recent flood.

School principal Jason Clarke paid tribute to the incredible support the school had enjoyed from the community - both far and near - to help it get back on its feet.

Located in the heart of South Murwillumbah - dubbed 'Ground Zero' of the flood by some - St Joseph's was inundated, with water climbing to 3.5m in its basement and flooding the entire ground floor.

"Our entire bottom floor of the school was flooded,” Mr Clarke said.

"All of our administration, all of our store-rooms, sports equipment, archives, art and craft equipment learning support office, library canteen, staff room and toilets - all of that was basically destroyed. So we have been in the rebuild since pretty much the day the waters receded.”

Mr Clarke said early indications were that the school - home to 151 students - had suffered up to $2million in damages and lost contents, all covered by Catholic Church Insurance (CCI).

He praised the work of the builders who had helped ensure they were able to reopen at the start of term two.

"I was really happy to get the kids back on day one of this term,” Mr Clarke said.

"As a service to the community I wanted to have the students back in the school. We are probably looking at another six weeks (before repairs are completed).

"The construction company has been unreal. They have worked every single day since the flood pretty much, in order to get us happening again at the start of this term.

"They are trying to complete the job as quickly as possible so we can get back to normality.

"We are looking at about $1.5million in construction. As far as contents and lost property, that hasn't been finalised yet but I would say it would come to $2million at the end of the day for construction and loss of property damage.”

Built in 1970, the school has experienced many floods, but none as severe as that on March 31.

"The water has entered the basement area before but it has never entered the rooms like it did,” Mr Clarke said.

"This flood was a lot higher than every before. In our basement we had 3.5m of water.”

He said despite their loss, the school had been blessed with incredible community support, including from Gold Coast teacher Olivia Slack-Smith, who collected thousands of books through a Facebook drive to help restock the flooded library.

Other books were also donated thanks to the efforts of Year 6 student Olivia Glaxbrook, who wrote to authors and publishers, who donated six boxes of new books.

"We have had so many donations it is amazing,” Mr Clarke said.

"We have got plenty of books at the moment, our librarian is just inundated with books, she is just going through what we have got.

"But it hasn't only been the library, we have had a lot of donations.

"We have pretty much had donations from Brisbane to Sydney, and the way that the local community responded has just been outstanding. It was a really wonderful reflection of the Murwillumbah community.”