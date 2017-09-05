St Joseph's School turns 100

FAMILY TIES: Joan Sands with Lucy, Elliott and Alissa Green are a few of the five generations of the same family who have all attended St Joseph's Primary School. (BELOW) Joan Sands during her school days.

FIVE generations of the same family have walked through the halls of St Joseph's Primary School at Tweed Heads over the past 100 years.

Excited to celebrate the school's centenary celebrations in September, former student Joan Sands said her mother was a founding student of St Joseph's in 1917 and had enjoyed having her whole family go through the same school gate.

Photographs of four generations of the same family which have all attended St Josephs Primary School. Scott Davis

"Mum went here, I went here, all my kids and grand kids have gone here,” said Ms Sands, who graduated in 1938.

"I've got three children and 11 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and my husband went to this school too.”

Having seen many changes to the school over the years, including the withdrawal of the Ursuline Sisters in 1952 and the Presentation Sisters in 1987, Ms Sands said school life today was "vastly different”.

"There were no school buses back then, we all lived close by so we all walked or rode our bike,” she said.

"We mostly went home for lunch. The way they learn today with all of the communication and smart boards (is different).

"We learnt our times-tables on a chart with paper that you turned over.”

Ms Sands' granddaughter Alissa Green said she was now sending her children, the fifth generation, to St Joseph's and loved that there was still a sense of community within the school grounds.

"The building has obviously changed but it still has a very strong school community,” she said.

"It feels special. This school is family and it's a very good school.

"We don't have the village any more. When Gram was here, it was a village and everyone knew everybody.

"It's still that big community and like a little village in itself.”

Principal Tony Boyle has invited all past and present students, teachers and families to attend two days of celebrations next month, including an old-fashioned games day and a dinner.

"On Friday, September 15 we're going out to Eviron to have a liturgy at 10am in the original school building and then we're going to have an old fashioned games day,” he said.

"We've got representatives from the Ursuline Sisters coming to Saturday's dinner.”

Centenary celebrations

Who: Past and present students, teachers and families

When: Saturday, September 16