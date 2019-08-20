St Joseph’s secure state title in Sydney

St Joseph's College Banora Point under 16s won the NSW All School competition in Sydney.

St Joseph's College Banora Point under 16s won the NSW All School competition in Sydney. Supplied

A BANORA POINT high school can now boast being one of the state's more successful rugby league schools following the NSW All School.

St Joseph's College won the under-16 All School competition earlier this month, at the annual competition held in Penrith.

The college was representing the Northern Rivers at the three-day competition, which included pool games, a semi-final and then a final played at St Mary's.

The win for the under-16s was made more special after their results in 2018.

As under-15s, the college travelled to the championships and did not win a single game.

They now stand on top of the pile, an achievement which has been hailed as a monumental success by their coach Damien Quinn.

"They are a really good side and they have been putting in the work before school and during lunch hours," Quinn said.

"We went down there last year really confident and didn't win a game but this year they still had a good mindset.

"They were able to win all of their pool games, they played really well in the semi-final and then the final."

Quinn said he was very proud of his side, who showed consistency throughout all of their games.

"They were all really happy about winning it."

"The final was live-streamed so heaps of family and friends and people at the school could watch.

"I know a few teachers were watching the game."

Work will now begin to prepare the side for next year when they become Opens.