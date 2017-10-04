St Vinnies shop re-opens in Tweed Heads

THERE'S plenty of unique items at the recently renovated Vinnies shop in Tweed Heads.

St Vincent de Paul Society's North Coast president Yvonne Wynen said the Beryl St shop, which reopened last month, has had an entire new fitout to incorporate a brighter layout and better display space for quality bargain clothing, household items, toys and books.

"The extensive revamp of Vinnies Tweed Heads has enabled the creation of a much improved layout and a better environment for both shoppers and our volunteers,” she said

"With new stock arriving every day, shoppers never know what bargains or unusual items might come in. I seldom leave empty-handed.

Ms Wynen said Vinnies estimates that about 80% of its shop customers come for the bargains, with the remaining 20% being people in need.

"Op shops bring together a real cross-section of our society, both the less well-off, for whom we need to keep prices low, as well as people chasing stylish goods at bargain prices,” she said.

"Vinnies shops serve both these markets, with the added benefit that all the money raised goes directly to support the Society's important work in local communities.”