A Grafton woman has faced court after handing herself in to police over charges dating back to 2015.
Stabbing accused faces court after three years on the run

8th Aug 2019 6:59 AM | Updated: 6:59 AM
THREE years after failing to appear in court to face charges over an alleged stabbing and fleeing the state, a Grafton woman has handed herself in to police.

Ashley Wilson, now 25, appeared in Grafton Local Court on Monday, almost three years to the day since she failed to appear in court as part of her bail conditions for a charge of reckless wounding, dating back to October 3, 2015.

A warrant was subsequently issued for her arrest, but on Monday Ms Wilson handed herself in to Grafton Police.

In court, Ms Wilson's lawyer Michael Lantis said his client had moved interstate but had returned to face the charge.

Mr Lantis made an application for bail which was granted by Magistrate Kathy Crittenden, who imposed strict conditions as well as a $2000 bond.

Police allege that on October 3 Ms Wilson stabbed the victim, an ex-partner of Ms Wilson's then boyfriend, in an unprovoked attack.

The matter was adjourned and Ms Wilson will reappear in Grafton Local Court on September 16.

clarence crime grafton court grafton local court reckless wounding
Grafton Daily Examiner

