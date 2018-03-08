Menu
Triple stabbing accused stays behind bars

Liana Turner
8th Mar 2018 10:44 AM

THE solicitor for a man accused of stabbing three people in a midday park brawl has asked for more time to review the police brief of evidence.

James Paul Alderton, 24, has been charged with the murder of Charlie Larter and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm of Zack Larter and Joshua Mead, after a fight in Knox Park, Murwillumbah on June 6 last year.

He was also charged with larceny for the alleged theft of a 30cm knife from the nearby Coles supermarket.

Mr Alderton's lawyer, Tracey Randall, asked for six weeks' adjournment and Magistrate David Heilpern adjourned the matter until June 5.

The accused did not apply for bail and it was formally refused.

