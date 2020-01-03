Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 50-year-old man has been stabbed with a wine glass at Sandy Beach. Photo: Frank Redward
A 50-year-old man has been stabbed with a wine glass at Sandy Beach. Photo: Frank Redward
News

STABBING: Man attacked with wine glass on beach

Jasmine Minhas
2nd Jan 2020 7:30 PM | Updated: 3rd Jan 2020 9:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed with a broken wine glass multiple times at a beach north of Coffs Harbour.

The 37-year-old man was stabbed in the back, chest and wrist on Sandy Beach around 4pm Thursday.

Police said the incident occurred after a man, aged 49, and woman, aged 50, became involved in a verbal altercation with the victim. 

The victim allegedly left the scene before returning a short time later, and the argument became physical. 

Police will allege in court this is when the 49-year-old man stabbed the younger man several times. 

A bystander called emergency services and the man was rushed to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

 

A 50-year-old man has been stabbed with a wine glass at Sandy Beach. Photo: Frank Redward
A 50-year-old man has been stabbed with a wine glass at Sandy Beach. Photo: Frank Redward

 

Police cordoned off the crime scene, where a football, towel and esky could be seen lying on the sand.

Police then attended a home on Mahogany Ave, Sandy Beach, and arrested the 49-year-old-man.

He was charged with wound with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and possess prohibited plant. 

He was refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court today. 

A 50-year-old man has been stabbed with a wine glass at Sandy Beach. Photo: Frank Redward
A 50-year-old man has been stabbed with a wine glass at Sandy Beach. Photo: Frank Redward
coffs harbour editors picks sandy beach stabbing
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What does a state of emergency mean?

        What does a state of emergency mean?

        Environment New South Wales has been plunged back into a state of emergency, but what does that actually mean?

        Road closures impacting routes in NSW impacted by fire

        Road closures impacting routes in NSW impacted by fire

        News Authorities urge drivers to obey fire travel instructions.

        This model kept a baby secret from her millions of followers

        premium_icon This model kept a baby secret from her millions of followers

        Lifestyle Emily Skye drops bombshell in announcing she is pregnant.

        First home buyers can crack into market sooner

        premium_icon First home buyers can crack into market sooner

        Property 'Check the eligibility criteria now to see whether you qualify'