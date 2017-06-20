Stabbing prompts call for more police in Murwillumbah

BACKING: Lismore MP Thomas George has pledged his support to the fight for more police in Murwillumbah.

A MURWILLUMBAH man has taken the fight for police to be based permanently at his local station on himself by petitioning Lismore MP Thomas George to "help”, something the MP says he's committed to doing.

Bob Axford said the recent daytime stabbing and brawl in Knox Park in the centre of town was the final straw that prompted him to act.

"We used to have a permanent police presence, the town used to have a permanently resourced station, and I don't see what's changed that they don't need it any more,” he said. "The population has increased, so logically to me that means if they used to have one and it's a bigger population now than they still should have one.”

Mr Axford's petition had almost 600 signatures earlier this week and he called on the community get involved until there is action.

Mr George said he also wanted to see police numbers improved.

"I will continue to work with Geoff Provest to reinforce the police resources for the Tweed Byron LAC,” he said. "That includes the needs of policing in Murwillumbah.”

Visit www.community run.org and search for Thomas George to sign the petition.