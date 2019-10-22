Stable's growing success at Ipswich racetrack

Jockey Adin Thompson returns to the Ipswich enclosure after his winning ride aboard Devil's Temptation.

Jockey Adin Thompson returns to the Ipswich enclosure after his winning ride aboard Devil's Temptation. Rob Williams

TURF CHAT

ABOARD Devil's Temptation, apprentice jockey Adin Thompson was last week the third jockey to ride an Ipswich winner for the Toowoomba based training team of Tony and Maddysen Sears in the past two weeks.

After Corey Bayliss and Michael Cahill were successful the previous week aboard the Sears stable winners, it was the turn of 1.5kg claiming Thompson on Friday.

The win of Devil's Temptation was the sixth for the Sears stable for the season at Ipswich as the successful run of the newly formed partnership continues.

Brilliant Byrne doubles up

JOCKEY Jim Byrne moved to 18 season winners at Ipswich with another double of victories last Friday.

Eight-time Ipswich premier jockey Byrne is riding in superb form. He has the tally of 18 season wins from just 11 meetings at Ipswich.

Byrne won the middle two legs of the quadrella aboard Chicago Nights and Kerema Mori for Sunshine Coast trainers Kevin Sempf and Louise White respectively.

The unusual part of the wins were the longer odds for each of Jim Byrne's wins.

Chicago Nights, at $6, and Kerema Mori ($11) added value to the quadrella in which favoured runners won the other two legs.

Thanks to the odds of Byrne's rides the quadrella paid in excess of $1100 for a dollar.

Caulfield Cup in Japanese hands

THE first of the big three Melbourne Spring Carnival titles went to Japan on Saturday as Mer De Glace won the Caulfield Cup.

Trained by Himashi Shimizu and ridden by Damian Lane, Mer De Glace came from near last to win brilliantly despite causing interference for which jockey Lane received a $20,000 fine and a 10 day suspension.

From a Melbourne Cup point of view there was a number of standout Caulfield Cup runs including Constantinople, Finche, Mirage Dancer, Mustajeer and the only domestically bred, Vow and Declare who ran a strong second place.

Massive attendances were on hand for both Melbourne's Caulfield Cup and the Everest in Sydney where colt Yes Yes Yes held off the unlucky Santa Ana Lane to claim the rich prize for former Ipswich premier jockey Glen Boss.

Saturday is Australasia's weight for age championship the Cox Plate at Moonee Valley.

Winx famously won the past four breaking the great Kingston Town's record of three in a row in the early 1980s.

Favourite for the Cox Plate is another Japanese galloper Lys Gracieux to be ridden again by Damian Lane prior to commencing his suspension following the Caulfield Cup.

Unified response needed to cruelty

The ABC televised 7.30 Report last Thursday night, including vision of horrific displays of animal cruelty at an abattoir, made anyone like myself with an affinity for the noble equine, shocked and numb to their core.

The sickening footage was in no way a reflection of treatment of thoroughbreds in racing and thankfully the Queensland Government reacted quickly to launch investigations into that televised treatment.

There is more to do however as the wider community is demanding the entire racing industry across Australia take a unified approach to equines post racing, to ensure that there is never again such animal cruelty as displayed on the ABC report.

Next meetings

Ipswich racing continues on Ipswich then Wednesday, October 30, before the break from racing up to April 8.