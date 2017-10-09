Staff overworked by Tweed Shire Council's demands

TWEED Shire Council's engineering department is being stretched too thin as council continues to approve resolutions that utilise extensive staff resources.

The council's engineering director David Oxenham told councillors he was concerned another report had been approved, as it would create further delays for other projects already in the works, at Thursday's meeting.

He said a resolution to identify a long-term safeguard against salt water impacting the Bray Park Weir water supply, as it did in August, would be "almost impossible” for staff to carry out in the short term.

"Council is yet to determine a report I've put up on two occasions to attempt to resolve a path from previous resolutions,” Mr Oxenham said.

"What would be really good is if we could set those priorities now to see what my staff need to do.”

Mayor Katie Milne acknowledged the engineering department was working on a number or projects, including her request for another review into the raising of Clarrie Hall Dam.

Cr Milne said a solution to stopping another salt water crisis should take priority, but she still wanted the Clarrie Hall Dam review.

"There's a whole lot of things going on in the planning department, including the raising of the Clarrie Hall Dam,” she said.

"I've got no objections that this has priority... as long as (the sustainability review) gets done before the wall is raised.”

Cr James Owen, who originally asked the council to find a solution to prevent future salt water inundation at the Bray Park Weir, said it was important for them to prioritise this matter.

"Just knowing that this is our single (water) source for (more than 90%) of the population, I think it's essential that we come up with a quick options paper on what we can do to secure things... down the track,” Cr Owen said.

"Raising the weir isn't necessarily the only way to improve our water source.”

Deputy Mayor Reece Byrnes agreed the Bray Park Weir should be fixed to ensure salt water doesn't cause problems in the future.

"I think the conversation about Clarrie Hall Dam can and should be held, but I don't think the dam is being built overnight and I do think it's a good idea that we try to fix this issue,” he said.

"It's something that's come down through climate change and that's something that will continue.”

The council gave the engineering department authority to proceed with community engagement and develop an options report, which will cost $400,000.

However, council staff stated in their initial report that no single infrastructure measure would mitigate the risk of salt water inundating the weir again.