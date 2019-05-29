Staff stepping out in style

ROCKING IT: Getting into the swing of the Cooly Rocks On Festival are Tweed Heads Vinnes shop volunteers Julie Robins, Trevor Mazey, Christine Jones and Kerrie Dixon with their retro clothing.

FASHIONS of yesteryear are one of the more popular aspects of Cooly Rocks On.

A popular festival for residents on the Far North Coast for may reasons, with retro clothing one of the more entertaining facets of the event.

Tweed Heads St Vincent de Paul has been gearing up for this years event, beginning on June 5, by building its collection of clothes from decades past.

For the past 12 months the volunteers at the store have been steadily building up their old wardrobe, headed up by store manager Christine Jones.

Described as a "treasure trove”, the old and vintage clothing is expected to be a hit with patrons when they walk past the store.

"Cooly Rocks On is a fantastic mix of fun events for the whole community, and we've been getting right into the swing of it,” Mrs Jones said.

"Everyone is invited to drop in and see what authentic, bargain priced items they might pick up.

"We've got fashions for women and men of all sizes and tastes, at prices you wouldn't believe.”

Tweed Heads St Vincent de Paul shop is located at 11 Beryl St, Tweed Heads and opens 9.30am to 3.45pm on weekdays and 9.30am to 12.15pm on Saturdays.

Cooly Rocks On will begin this Wednesday, June 5, with nostalgic events running until Sunday June 9.

For more information visit https://www.coolyrockson.com/.