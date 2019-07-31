Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kevin John Mayne pleaded guilty to serious assault, stalking and possessing dangerous drugs in Hervey Bay District Court on Monday.
Kevin John Mayne pleaded guilty to serious assault, stalking and possessing dangerous drugs in Hervey Bay District Court on Monday. Pexels
News

Stalker drank 4L of wine, threatened to cut woman's head off

Jessica Lamb
by
31st Jul 2019 12:05 AM | Updated: 5:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BURRUM Heads man who terrorised a woman claimed he had not eaten for nine days before drinking four litres of wine and going to her house with a knife.

Kevin John Mayne pleaded guilty to serious assault, stalking and possessing dangerous drugs in Hervey Bay District Court on Monday.

Crown prosecutor Gavin Webber told the court the 68-year-old man became upset and threatening when a woman he confessed his love to said she didn't feel the same way.

On December 28 last year, Mayne stood outside the Burrum Heads house where the woman was staying every 15 minutes for two hours screaming abuse as well as threatening to "cut her head off".

On two occasions he had a knife and the court heard the victim was so scared she barricaded herself in the bathroom.

The next morning, Mayne returned with a hammer threatening to kill the woman and her family.

Police later found Mayne wandering the streets with 21 grams of marijuana in his pocket.

In a separate incident on November 15, 2018 Mayne, who had been drinking, punched his 75-year-old neighbour in the face after an argument.

Defence lawyer Warren Hunter told the court Mayne had spent 27 years in prison for previous unrelated offending and after losing his wife to cancer in 2016 he had been "drunk every single day".

He explained his client had no recollection of the stalking, required two weeks of hospitalisation after being arrested to "dry out" and was sincerely remorseful.

Judge Ian Dearden told Mayne he was "lucky he hadn't drunk himself to death" and hoped his seven months in jail had sobered him up and made him healthier.

Mayne received a head sentence of 21 months imprisonment with 212 days declared served and an immediate parole release date. Convictions were recorded.

More Stories

burrum heads fccrime fcourt fraser coast hervey bay district court serious assault stalking
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Tweed business reports growth of more than 500 per cent

    premium_icon Tweed business reports growth of more than 500 per cent

    Business The companies share price continues to grow.

    • 31st Jul 2019 6:00 AM
    Local derby will have huge ramifications on competition

    Local derby will have huge ramifications on competition

    Soccer Kingscliff and Tweed United both sit in the top three

    80pc of dole recipients lose payments for not seeking work

    premium_icon 80pc of dole recipients lose payments for not seeking work

    News Welfare payments suspended after recipients don’t search for jobs

    Mystery donor gives $1.5m property to homeless service

    premium_icon Mystery donor gives $1.5m property to homeless service

    News Donation to Tweed service described as a "miracle”.