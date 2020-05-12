Stalker made 310 calls, sent harassing texts

A 39-year-old man made 310 calls, sent harassing texts and showed up at a woman's house in a 15-day period, a court has heard.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, now 41, pleaded guilty in Gladstone District Court on Monday to unlawful stalking contravening a court order.

Crown prosecutor Tiffany Lawrence said that between October 8 and 23, 2018, the man made 310 phone calls, including using several other people's phones, to a woman who holds a domestic violence order against him, only allowing contact if it is in regard to their child.

She told the court he sent numerous harassing text messages on October 21 and 22.

About 11pm on October 20, the man entered the victim's house while she was in the lounge room and asked her to come outside. Once he walked outside she shut the door behind him, however the man stayed on the property for three hours, knocking on windows trying to talk to the children and wake them.

He then went into an external storage shed where he threw property everywhere.

Ms Lawrence said the victim had been worn down by the persistent phone contact.

She told the court the text messages were annoying, harassing and rude, and the victim was concerned her daughter would see them.

She said the man had a seven-page criminal history, which included 14 contraventions of domestic violence orders.

Defence barrister Scott Moon noted his client was being supported by his sister and current partner, who sat through court proceedings.

He said his client had asked to pass on an apology to the victim and took full responsibility for his actions.

Judge Craig Chowdhury told the man he was "getting too old" for these offences.

"If you want to be a continuing criminal go ahead, the courts will be happy to lock you up," Mr Chowdhury said.

He noted the man was already serving probation until December 2021.

The man was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, immediately suspended for 18 months. Convictions were recorded.