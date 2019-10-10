Star blasts teammate over contract saga

Robbie Farah believes former teammate Ryan Matterson has only himself to blame for his contract saga.

Robbie Farah believes former teammate Ryan Matterson has only himself to blame for his contract saga.

ROBBIE Farah has blasted teammate Ryan Matterson over the handling of his messy contract saga and said he would be surprised if he was at the Tigers next season.

Matterson was given leave from training for personal reasons, and has been since been given permission to negotiate with other clubs.

He is now a long shot to be at the Tigers next season, despite two years still to run on a contract worth $400,000 a season.

Replay the 2019 NRL Telstra Premiership Grand Final in full on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial and start streaming instantly >

Retired former teammate Farah said Matterson only had himself to blame, claiming money was the driving force behind his contract concerns.

"The thing is, he thinks he's worth more," Farah said.

"He came to us as a bench backrower and he had a great season. He shouldn't be upset with the Tigers. If there is anyone he should be upset with it's his manager.

"Because his manager said this is what you are worth, this is the contract I think you should sign.

"If he believes he is worth more, play another great year. Halfway through next year the club will be wanting to upgrade and extend you anyway."

Robbie Farah believes Ryan Matterson has been let down by his management.

Matterson only joined the club in 2019, after winning a premiership with the Roosters and had a breakout year making Brad Fittler's Blues squad.

However despite his obvious talent, Farah couldn't see Matterson turning out in Tigers colours again next season.

"I would be surprised if Ryan Matterson is at the Tigers next year," Farah said.

"I love Matto, he's a great guy ... (But) the way it has been handled, it's been quite poor from him and his management.

"He's probably worth more than he is on. But you signed a contract. Honour your contract. I think it's beyond the point of return. Ryan Matterson will probably be at another club next year."