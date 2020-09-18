Star caught out in sexy cricket video lie

NRL TV personality Yvonne O’Keefe has been ambushed with a lie detector and grilled about her infamous sex act simulation on live TV.

Fox League host Yvonne O'Keefe has been ambushed by NRL larrikins Bryan Fletcher and Nathan Hindmarsh with a phony lie detection machine during a hilarious segment on The Matty Johns Show on Thursday night.

The popular presenter created headlines around the world when she was filmed during Channel 9's live coverage of a domestic limited-overs cricket game between Queensland and Victoria at North Sydney Oval in 2013 when fans suggested she was sprung simulating a sex act.

Seven years later, it was still her day out at the cricket that Fletcher and Hindmarsh wanted to hear about when they strapped her up to a lie detection machine.

O'Keefe, formerly Yvonne Sampson, explained the truth behind the situation in the days following the hilarious moment where she was filmed telling a story with gusto to two friends as they sat on the North Sydney hill.

But Fletch and Hindy weren't buying the story and proceeded to zap her with an electric shock when they felt like they weren't getting the whole truth.

Here's how she was grilled alongside fellow Fox League stars, including Steve Roach and Ben Ikin.

Bryan Fletcher: Yvonne, have you ever been to North Sydney Oval?

Yvonne O'Keefe: Yes (laughs).

BF: Have you gesticulated on the hill at North Sydney Oval?

YO: Yes (laughs).

Nathan Hindmarsh: Look. I'm a little confused, I don't know what gesticulated means?

BF: What were you talking about?

YO: Look, it's stupid. It was a Christmas tree that we were throwing around and then that's how I got caught doing that.

They got her again when she was asked if she "enjoyed" working with NRL great Michael Ennis at Fox League.

Yvonne Sampson walked into an ambush.

O'Keefe isn't budging on her version of events.

She said the day after the game she was horrified that the moment had led to widespread suggestions she was telling a naughty story.

"I was telling the story of how we were throwing mini Christmas trees in the studio one time when a cameraman was caught thrusting away on one,'' O'Keefe said.

"This is embarrassing.''

The Channel 9 commentators couldn't stop laughing at the incident with giggling heard through one of the live microphones of the broadcast for another 30 seconds.

It emerged earlier this month the video of her day sitting in the North Sydney sun continues to hang around O'Keefe like a dirty smell.

Cricket video archivist Rob Moody, who has more than 50,000 Twitter followers around the cricketing world, on Thursday revealed the video of O'Keefe - titled "Girl imitating sex act at the cricket" - is among his most watched videos on his YouTube channel with nine million views.

O'Keefe responded to the news with a chuckle.

"What an honour. I'd like to thank the 9 million pervert cricket fans around the world who obviously have a good sense of humour," O'Keefe posted on Twitter.

Originally published as Star caught out in sexy cricket video lie